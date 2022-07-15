With Oshkosh looming—it starts on Monday, July 25—the week in news has been slow, GA-wise, as plane makers and movers and shakers usually hold on to their announcements until the festivities get underway. There was one big exception to this rule, as Van’s Aircraft created the year’s funniest release in showing the world its new high-wing plane after spy photos let the cat out of the bag.
AirVenture Almost Here; New Wings at Van’s; And a New Look for the CAP
Plus, flying tree parts pose an unusual hazard; EAA boasting new Education Center; leaders tell Congress about their challenges, and much, much more!