Dashcam Video: Powerless Trinidad Lands on Busy SoCal Street!



A single engine-airplane made an emergency landing on a busy street in Southern California this past Saturday, and the dashcam footage just has to be seen. Amazingly, no one was injured.

The airplane, a 2002 Socata TB21 GT Trinidad, had an engine failure, and the pilot said he no choice but to put it down on the street. During the emergency landing, the plane struck a street sign and a vehicle. While no major injuries or fatalities were reported, a wing was heavily damaged and reported to be torn off the aircraft after striking the street sign.

The crash closed the roads around the intersection of South Rancho Sante Fe Road and Melrose Drive in San Marcos, a city in northern San Diego County.

The San Marcos Fire Department Battalion Chief, David Pender, told the media the pilot, “…did an amazing job, frankly, on being able to land here on Rancho Sante Fe and avoid all of the homes and structures around.”

The FAA was notified of the incident and will be investigating.

