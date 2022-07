We’ll let you in on a secret: Plane & Pilot always gets to AirVenture well in advance of the show’s start. In part that’s because we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, and in part it’s because we love those early days before the show begins, with the smiles plastered on to everyone’s faces. It’s just plain fun!

In this video you get to see some of those faces at an event that guarantees nothing but great planes, great flying, great fun and, best of all, great friends old and new.