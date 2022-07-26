Oshkosh 2022, Incredible Day Two Photos, Including a Ground Loop. Caught in Motion!

Yesterday’s Day One Photo Gallery for AirVenture 2022 was one of the most viewed photo galleries ever on Plane & Pilot, and there’s little doubt why. The photos by Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann were nothing short of stunning. That said, today’s might be better still. There’s even a shot that captures the instant a taildragger’s left wing meets the runway surface—that’s why God invented grass strips! But that’s not even our favorite shot among the many remarkable images, and we’re betting it won’t be your favorite either, though it will definitely get your attention!

