Night Airshow Blasts Through the Drizzle

One of the highlights of OSH for us every single year is the night airshow. (In fact, it’s hard to understand how they haven’t been doing it forever!) This year the show started early, with some stealth-jet, near-supersonic action, and then transitioned into a parade of airshow acts so staggeringly different that the show sometimes seems like a dozen shows strung together. And one great thing about the gray weather was that the fireworks seemed set in front of a blank canvas. They sparkled and shone like never before. Check out these spectacular images from Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann.

