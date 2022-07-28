Thursday Oshkosh Day Four Gallery! U-2, a Super Rare Cessna and Much More.

One of the very greatest things about OSH is how surprisingly different every day is. Scratch that—how different the view gets every time you turn you head. Warbirds in formation, despite being born 75 years apart! A Cessna we are certain most of you have never seen before. The fun that everyone, from volunteer to fighter pilot, has when they come to Wittman Field in the summertime. All of this and so much more is exactly why you don’t come to OSH to do something great again and again, but to do something completely differently great for the very first time! Enjoy!

