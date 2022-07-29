Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Gallery: Oshkosh Comes Alive for Friday!

Today’s gallery by our award-winning team features aerial views, little jets playing dress up, spectators imitating airplanes and so very much more!

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Have we mentioned that the weather here at Oshkosh AirVenture 2022 is perfect? We don’t mean “near perfect” or “close to perfect.” It’s perfect. And the mood here, no matter what else is happening in the world, is just as good. So as Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann covered the airshow grounds, toting big lenses and bags full of bodies, they captured that mood. They probably couldn’t have helped it. The highlights of today’s galleries? The people! But, okay, the airplanes are amazing, too, and Art got some gorgeous shots of privately owned former military jets doing their thing in the best place in the world for this kind of showing off. Enjoy!

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in