Gallery: Oshkosh Comes Alive for Friday!

Have we mentioned that the weather here at Oshkosh AirVenture 2022 is perfect? We don’t mean “near perfect” or “close to perfect.” It’s perfect. And the mood here, no matter what else is happening in the world, is just as good. So as Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann covered the airshow grounds, toting big lenses and bags full of bodies, they captured that mood. They probably couldn’t have helped it. The highlights of today’s galleries? The people! But, okay, the airplanes are amazing, too, and Art got some gorgeous shots of privately owned former military jets doing their thing in the best place in the world for this kind of showing off. Enjoy!

