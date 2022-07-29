Oshkosh AirVenture Friday Video!

In today’s two minutes of Oshkosh being amazing, Art Eichmann has managed to capture everything—from low and slow over Winnebago to nearly supersonic over Runway 36. And there’s an entire Galaxy, or at least as much as he could get into the frame, and if you look closely, you might see its guardians too. Somebody’s got to keep an eye out for one of the biggest planes ever. All kidding aside, today’s video from Art is a great look at some of the many sights and sounds of our favorite airshow ever.