Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Gallery: The Best of AirVenture Oshkosh 2022

Our photographers scoured the grounds for a week. These are our personal favorites.

By Isabel Goyer, J. Beckett Updated Save Article

This year’s AirVenture, as you’ll read elsewhere here, was a record-breaker, but more than that, it broke a few records that aren’t officially kept, such as best weather, coolest flight demonstrations, most fun and most ice cream cones eaten (okay, that’s a personal record!).

We’ve selected images from the past week taken by our crack photo team, which is composed of Jim Koepnick and Art Eichmann, that don’t necessarily show the coolest planes, although some totally do, but that capture the feel of the week, which by anyone’s estimation, had to be one of if not the best AirVenture ever. Enjoy!

