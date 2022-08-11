Amazing Photos: F-35 Goes Wild!

Despite a painful gestation, the Lockheed Martin F-35 has established itself as one of the premier fighter jets in the world, and its appearance at Oshkosh AirVenture 2022 left few without any doubts about its capabilities. The single-engine jet, which first flew 15 years ago, has become a staple of national air defense for more than a dozen U.S. allies, and the versatility of the plane, its calling card and major mission from Day One, has proven a major strength. At Oshkosh, our Art Eichmann photographed the F-35 (the Air Force’s is designated the F-35A) from numerous angles, some of which make it look as though it’s an air-to-air shoot! Enjoy!

