Small-Plane Fiery Crash Landing on SoCal Freeway after Engine Failure

A small plane crash landed in Corona, California on the 91 today. Everyone got out, but no indication of what happened to cause this. pic.twitter.com/HZCHlwK8HP — To The Lifeboats (@TTLBoats) August 10, 2022



One of the biggest fears of pilots of single-engine airplanes is an engine failure in a bad spot. On Tuesday, that fear materialized when a single-engine airplane made a dramatic crash landing on a Corona, Calif., freeway, California 91, one of the busiest roadways in the country. No injuries occurred to the two occupants of the aircraft, and miraculously, no injuries to any motorists took place, either.

The aircraft, which looked to be an early Hershey Bar winged PA-28 (with formerly nice paint) was approaching the Corona Municipal Airport when pilot Andrew Cho experienced an engine failure, requiring him to attempt to safely land the aircraft with limited landing zone choices.

In a KNBC report, Cho said, “On the right side of my plane was the freeway, and my biggest fear was, of course, hitting other cars,” Mr. Cho went on to say, “But I saw enough of a gap there, and I just headed for the gap.”

The plane landed hard, astonishingly weaving its way in between heavy traffic across multiple lanes, not hitting any vehicles, but bouncing and spinning like a top while coming to a rest, thankfully in what appears to be an under-construction offramp on which there were no cars or workers. The plane caught on fire shortly after coming to a stop, but Cho and the other occupant were able to get out of the plane in time to escape injury—the PA-28 series has just one door, on the passenger’s side, so it was, definitely, a case of great teamwork.

Corona Police reported multiple lanes of traffic on the freeway were shut down after the crash landing.

This is a good example of a great outcome in a dire circumstance, reiterating what most CFIs will drill into every student: Keep flying the airplane all the way to the ground. While some luck is always welcome, the pilot could not have asked for a better outcome considering what could have been a much worse end to his and/or other people’s day.

