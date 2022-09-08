New Headset from Lightspeed, the Delta Zulu

On Wednesday, Lightspeed introduced a brand-new headset, the Lightspeed Delta Zulu, which enters the fray as the most feature-packed headset going.

The most noteworthy feature is a built-in carbon monoxide detector, which will give pilots (and/or passengers) audible alerts through the headset if the CO levels get to concerning levels, at which point it will issue audible alerts to the wearer. The feature, called Kanari, is active any time the headset is turned on, so there are no user steps required to activate or use it. Lightspeed says the built-in detector has a life of around 10 years. The part is factory replaceable, too, so the headset can live on after that time.

And another first-of-its-kind feature is a hearing impairment accommodation feature that Lightspeed calls HearingEQity. According to Lightspeed, the utility uses an in-app (available in the Apple App store or for Android phones, too,) that gives a simple hearing test to the wearer and then, based on those results, modifies the output of the headset to accommodate the hearing needs of the wearer.

Another novel feature is the battery pack, which can be either a lithium-ion pack, rechargeable and rechargeable while using it, or conventional double-A batteries, so there’s no excuse for running out of charge. Several cable options are available for ship’s power or battery power, and the headset is the first we know of to include a UAC jack, allowing users to connect any manner of devices, and the company offers a variety of options for this feature, too, including USB-C and even Apple’s Lightning cable—details on cost and configuration can be found at the company’s website.

Comfort wise, the Delta Zulu is a premium fit, and we found the noise attenuation, both passive and active, to be very, very good, with terrific sound quality, as well, a key for pilots who like to listen to music while they fly and certainly for passengers who will doubtless have their Delta Zulu connected via Bluetooth to their personal devices.

The new model, which becomes the company’s premier offering, goes for $1,099. The Zulu 3, an active noise-cancelling headset we love, will continue to be offered, as well.