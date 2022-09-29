Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Tornados Slam Florida Airports

Powerful twisters spawned by Hurricane Ian damaged or destroyed many airplanes at airports unlucky enough to be in the powerful storm’s path

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Tornados ripped through at least two Florida airports home to dozens of light planes tied down outside, and the damage was catastrophic. While numbers of damaged planes aren’t available yet, that number appears to be in the dozens, as planes were ripped from their tiedowns and flipped over, with many landing on other planes.

The hardest hit was probably North Perry, located just north of Miami. The small airport was home for many years to Daher before it opened a state-of-the-art facility in Pompano Beach.

Video from several sources showed the damage, and while Ian has been a terrible storm, coming ashore in southwest Florida near Fort Myers as a Category 5 storm, its destruction continued as it headed northeast, dropping record amounts of rainfall on the state.

Long-Distance Weather Planning for Personal Flying

Helping your Airplane Shelter in Place

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in