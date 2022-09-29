Tornados Slam Florida Airports

Tornados ripped through at least two Florida airports home to dozens of light planes tied down outside, and the damage was catastrophic. While numbers of damaged planes aren’t available yet, that number appears to be in the dozens, as planes were ripped from their tiedowns and flipped over, with many landing on other planes.

The hardest hit was probably North Perry, located just north of Miami. The small airport was home for many years to Daher before it opened a state-of-the-art facility in Pompano Beach.

Video from several sources showed the damage, and while Ian has been a terrible storm, coming ashore in southwest Florida near Fort Myers as a Category 5 storm, its destruction continued as it headed northeast, dropping record amounts of rainfall on the state.

