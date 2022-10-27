ICYMI: More Details Emerge in Piaggio Crash

The fitness community, along with family, friends and business associates, is mourning the death of Rainer Schaller, the CEO of the RSG Group of fitness centers, which includes Gold’s Gym, who was killed along with 5 others in the crash of a Piaggio P.180 turboprop twin that occurred on Friday, October 21, off the Costa Rica coast.

Earlier this week, searchers had recovered two bodies and various personal items from the seat just off the coast of Port Limon, Costa Rica, where the plane was heading. It had made a turn toward the airport when it crashed. The weather was reported as a non-factor, so there is significant mystery surrounding the cause of the crash.

Costa Rican authorities have stated that the aircraft took off from Mexico with Mr. Schaller, his partner, Christiane Schikorsky, their two children, along with two other individuals, including the pilot. All are presumed dead with rescue teams locating the plane on Saturday morning about 17 miles off the coast from the Limon airport, along with the remains of an unidentified man and child found at the scene on Sunday. All five passengers are reported to be German citizens. The airplane’s pilot was reported to be Swiss.

RSG Group in a statement said “We are shocked, stunned, and full of grief about this tragic accident. The news during the last few days has shaken us deeply, and our thoughts are with the family in these difficult hours.” RSG went on to say, “As the situation is currently still being investigated on-site, we cannot comment further at this time and ask for your understanding.”

Mr. Schaller is the founder, owner, and CEO of the RSG group. RSG is a multinational company that operates 21 fitness and fashion brands in 48 countries. RSG has a reported 41,000 employees either directly employed or through franchise agreements.

