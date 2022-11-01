Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest Returns!

On the heels of last year’s hugely successful Plane & Pilot Your Flying World photo contest, we have launched the fourth edition, which looks like it will be bigger and better than ever.

Last year’s contest got hundreds of entries, with Richard King taking home the top prize for his stunning image of a North American P-51 Mustang flying low and fast over the saguaros of the Arizona Sonoran Desert landscape at dawn.

This year again, editor-in-chief Isabel Goyer will lead a team of experienced photo judges in picking the image that is sure to be stunning in a whole new way!

If we know one thing it’s that pilots love to share the amazing shots they get while doing the world’s greatest hobby, and this year’s Your Flying World contest will give you all a chance to show off your best and possibly win big prizes for the effort!

As always, please remember that Plane & Pilot is committed to promoting safe flying practices, and we know you are, too. Please review our contest FAQ section and official rules regarding best practices for taking aviation photographs.