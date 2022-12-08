Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
America’s Most Unusual Airports

We’re looking for your suggestions on airports that are totally out of the ordinary.

When one is first learning to fly, an important milestone is that first landing… at a different airport! It’s something that experienced pilots know, that no two airports are alike, but some of them, as we all know, too, are really not like any other airfield in the world. Some that spring to mind are the mesa-topping strip at Sedona, Arizona; the mountain-high experience of Mountain Air, North Carolina; and the beachy urban goodness of Santa Monica, California.

We’re compiling a list of unusual airports in the United States for a future story, and we’d love to get your input. Email us at [email protected] (please include “AIRPORTS” in the Subject Line), and tell us about a weird or memorable airport that you know and (hopefully) love. And tell us in a few sentences what makes it weird!

Thanks!

