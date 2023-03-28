Kodiak 900 Makes Lakeland Debut

Daher’s Kodiak 900 made its first Sun ’n Fun appearance this year, showcasing the larger, faster evolution of the Kodiak 100 aircraft. The Kodiak 900 is a high-wing, all-metal aircraft with seating nine passengers and a pilot that combines backcountry STOL abilities with impressive speed and range.

“With its enlarged cabin, enhanced comfort and excellent efficiency at cruise speed, the Kodiak 900 is introducing a new concept: the ultimate getaway vehicle for owners and pilots upgrading from piston-engine airplanes and looking for more passengers or cargo capacity,” said Nicolas Chabbert, senior vice president of Daher’s aviation division.

The Kodiak 900 sports a cabin that was stretched nearly four feet from the Kodiak 900, and aerodynamic refinements across the airframe have helped the design realize a number of significant gains including a 5% reduction in specific fuel consumption, which drives costs-per-seat-mile significantly down, a major consideration for commercial operators.

The heavy-hauling STOL performance that put the Kodiak 100 on the map remains intact, with takeoff distances reported of 1,015 feet, climb rate of 1,724 fpm and a 3,650-pound useful load. Harnessing the 900 hp from its Pratt and Whitney PT6A-104A engine is a five-blade Hartzell propeller.

Inside, ergonomics for pilots and passengers alike have realized significant gains, from boarding ladders integrated into the doorway to leather seats and industry-leading sound dampening. A fifth set of passenger windows lightens up the interior. Each seat has cupholders, as well as outlets for USB-A and USB-C connections.

Three Kodiak 900 aircraft have been built to date: One is a non-flying prototype for structural testing; a flying testbed and the aircraft on display complete the current fleet. The design has been in development since 2016; the first full-production Kodiak 900 is slated for delivery in May 2023.