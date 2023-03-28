Sun ‘n Fun Day 1 Gallery

Sun ‘n Fun is off to a great start, and while a Tuesday kickoff usually guarantees a gradual start to the show–with bands of severe weather keeping south-going planes stranded up north—this year’s Tuesday couldn’t have gone much better. The new head of the show, Gene Conrad, has made changes galore around the grounds, all of which are intended to do one thing, make the event a better one for everyone involved, from attendees to volunteers, to the pilots who fly their amazing aircraft in for the show. It’s a very exciting time for Sun ‘n Fun, and this kicks off a whole new chapter.

