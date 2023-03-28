Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Sun ‘n Fun Day 1 Gallery

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Sun ‘n Fun is off to a great start, and while a Tuesday kickoff usually guarantees a gradual start to the show–with bands of severe weather keeping south-going planes stranded up north—this year’s Tuesday couldn’t have gone much better. The new head of the show, Gene Conrad, has made changes galore around the grounds, all of which are intended to do one thing, make the event a better one for everyone involved, from attendees to volunteers, to the pilots who fly their amazing aircraft in for the show. It’s a very exciting time for Sun ‘n Fun, and this kicks off a whole new chapter.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Create Account

Already have an account? Sign in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Sign in