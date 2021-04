Advertisement

This year’s Sun ’n Fun is one of the most interesting fly-ins ever. With the show cancelled last year as the pandemic began to ramp up, it was an open question whether this year’s show would even happen. It has, and the atmosphere is almost joyous. Sun ’n Fun head John “Lites” Leenhouts in his morning briefing said that the world was clearly ready for an air show again. And it’s showing!