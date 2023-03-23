We Proudly Announce the Winners of the 2023 Your Flying World Photo Contest!

Our latest Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest has wrapped up, and we have chosen the winners.

Coming out on top was Philip Johnson for his “Jolley Roger in the Sky,” a brilliant shot of a North American F-86 Sabre, flown by Steve Hinton. Taking home second prize was Adrien Penhoet, for their photograph entitled “Evening at KGAI” (Montgomery Country, Maryland). Itâs a really compelling shot of airplane silhouettes behind a long line of chain link fencingâweâll let you work out all the symbolism on your own. Finally, in third place was Kristina Rosenfeld for her shot, “West Coast Sunrise. “We like sunrises in general, but this one is fantastic.

As it has been in the past, the idea behind the theme of this yearâs Your Flying World Photo Contest was to open up entries to any part of this amazing activity that we all loveâaviation! And this yearâs winners and finalists show the breadth of scope of this flying world we share and on which we spend so much time.

Here are our 2023 Your Flying World photo contest finalists!