Zenith Aircraft CEO Reflects on Being Inducted Into EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame

The Experimental Aircraft Association will honor Zenith Aircraft Company CEO Sebastien Heintz with induction into its Homebuilders Hall of Fame with a ceremony on October 16 at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame represents a highly regarded accomplishment for those with outstanding achievements who epitomize the spirit of the organization and its community. Being voted on by peers adds to the truly unique honor.

Sebastien Heintz, the son of famed light aircraft designer Chris Heintz, has successfully taken the mantle of his father’s legacy in promoting sport and homebuilt aviation while effectively nurturing and growing one of the more successful kit aircraft manufacturers in the world. This honor is even more exceptional because Chris was bestowed a similar one 25 years ago.

Under Sebastien Heintz’s leadership at Zenith, his fortitude and direction have proven that the marketplace rewards those companies that value their customers and consistently provide the support critical to kit aircraft builders.

This approach also contributes to accolades from industry peers who truly believe in Hall of Fame respect and vote for those who exhibit enthusiasm and passion for the kitbuilding community. Past honorees of the Homebuilders Hall of Fame are those who, like Heintz, share the enthusiasm and spirit that brings the homebuilder community together, helping educate and celebrate an often misunderstood industry.

“Just do it,” Heintz told Plane & Pilot on the key to success for kit homebuilders facing challenges. “The kits today are just easier to complete, [and with] predrilled CNC-designed parts and better kit technology, they are just easier to build than those kits of decades ago.”

Heintz also said it doesn’t take a lot of space to build a kitplane.