NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Subscribe

Picture Perfect

Annual EAA AirVenture in July provides picture-perfect moments.

Leonardo Correa Luna
Leonardo Correa Luna
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Leonardo Correa Luna
Leonardo Correa LunaPhotographer
Professional pilot and photographer Leonardo Correa Luna was born in Uruguay in 1974, and since he can remember all he wanted to be was a pilot. Forward in time to 2016 and at the age of 42 Leonardo has accumulated more than 12,000 flight hours, he has been captain and instructor for 7 different airlines in 6 countries and for the last 8 years has been based in China flying an Airbus A320 for a local airline. www.leonardocorrealuna.com
Related Stories
Under the Knife
Pilot TalkUnder the KnifeEd Wischmeyer
Zenith Aircraft CEO Reflects on Being Inducted Into EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame
NewsZenith Aircraft CEO Reflects on Being Inducted Into EAA Homebuilders Hall of FameSam Winer
Garmin Launches Software to Warn of Potential Runway Incursions
AvionicsGarmin Launches Software to Warn of Potential Runway IncursionsMeg Godlewski
A prototype electric aircraft developed by Airbus Group [Image: Adobe Stock/by Ryan]
NewsGetting Appalachian Airports Ready for Electric AircraftSam Winer
Plane & Pilot’s New Look
NewsPlane & Pilot’s New LookPlane & Pilot
Plane & Pilot Announces 2025 Ultimate FLYING Giveaway
NewsPlane & Pilot Announces 2025 Ultimate FLYING GiveawayPlane & Pilot

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter