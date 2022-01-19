Parks College St. Louis

Contact Information

3450 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Misourri



https://www.slu.edu/parks/undergraduate/aeronautics-flight-science/index.php

314-977-8203

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology was the first federally certiﬁed flight school in the nation, founded by Oliver L. Parks in 1927. Today, Saint Louis University is the only Jesuit university with a flight program, making us a premier institution for flight education. This Jesuit heritage means students learn to make ethical decisions that contribute to their personal and professional goals and allow them to enrich the community in which students live and work.