Plane & Pilot Magazine

Parks College St. Louis

3450 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, Misourri

https://www.slu.edu/parks/undergraduate/aeronautics-flight-science/index.php
314-977-8203
Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology was the first federally certiﬁed flight school in the nation, founded by Oliver L. Parks in 1927. Today, Saint Louis University is the only Jesuit university with a flight program, making us a premier institution for flight education. This Jesuit heritage means students learn to make ethical decisions that contribute to their personal and professional goals and allow them to enrich the community in which students live and work.

