Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Delaware State University

Contact Information

1200 N. DuPont Highway
Dover, DE 19901

https://business.desu.edu/departments/aviation
302.857.6351
[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Delaware State University’s Aviation Program provides students with quality education and experience in preparation for careers in the aviation industry. Curricula in the program lead to a Bachelor of Science degree with concentrations in Aviation Management or Professional Pilot. With competitive overall flight lab fees, its own fleet of twenty-two aircraft, and an experienced and dedicated instructor staff, Delaware State University (DSU) is simply the best Flight Education opportunity on the East Coast of the United States.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in