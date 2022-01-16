Contact Information

1200 N. DuPont Highway

Dover, DE 19901



https://business.desu.edu/departments/aviation

302.857.6351

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Delaware State University’s Aviation Program provides students with quality education and experience in preparation for careers in the aviation industry. Curricula in the program lead to a Bachelor of Science degree with concentrations in Aviation Management or Professional Pilot. With competitive overall flight lab fees, its own fleet of twenty-two aircraft, and an experienced and dedicated instructor staff, Delaware State University (DSU) is simply the best Flight Education opportunity on the East Coast of the United States.