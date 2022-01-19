Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Delta State University

Contact Information

Cleveland, Mississippi

https://www.deltastate.edu/college-of-business/commercial-aviation/
662-846-4205
For contact information, please see Delta State's website.

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Delta State University’s Department of Commercial Aviation is the state university system’s only undergraduate and graduate aviation programs. Our students are prepared for a variety of opportunities in the aviation industry including the airlines, aircraft manufacturing, airport management, air traffic control, military aviation, and logistics.

Graduates of our program would serve as members of professional flight crews, air traffic control specialists, and executives with supervisory and managerial responsibilities at all levels. The Department of Commercial Aviation offers a Bachelor of Commercial Aviation (BCA) in Flight Operations and Aviation Management with a concentration in Logistics, and a Master of Commercial Aviation (MCA).

