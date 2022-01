Contact Information

1 Aerospace Boulevard

Daytona Beach, FL 32114-3900



https://erau.edu

800-222-3728

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

As the world’s largest and most respected university specializing in aviation and aerospace, Embry-Riddle has been at the forefront of ground-breaking aeronautical milestones since the early days of flight. With over 140,000 graduates around the globe, Embry-Riddle is not only leading the future, it is changing it.