Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Honolulu Community College

Contact Information

874 Dillingham Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96817

https://www.honolulu.hawaii.edu/aero
808-845-9211

Program Types

Aviation Degree

Description

The Aeronautics Maintenance Technology program is designed to prepare individuals for Federal Aviation Administration certification as aircraft Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. Students in this program obtain knowledge and practical applications in such areas as hydraulics, sheet metal, electrical installation and troubleshooting, welding, the use of hand power tools, engine theory, troubleshooting and repair.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in