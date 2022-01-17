Honolulu Community College

Contact Information

874 Dillingham Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96817



https://www.honolulu.hawaii.edu/aero

808-845-9211

Program Types

Aviation Degree

Description

The Aeronautics Maintenance Technology program is designed to prepare individuals for Federal Aviation Administration certification as aircraft Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. Students in this program obtain knowledge and practical applications in such areas as hydraulics, sheet metal, electrical installation and troubleshooting, welding, the use of hand power tools, engine theory, troubleshooting and repair.