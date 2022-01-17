Honolulu Community College

Contact Information
874 Dillingham Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96817
https://www.honolulu.hawaii.edu/aero
808-845-9211
Aviation Degree
The Aeronautics Maintenance Technology program is designed to prepare individuals for Federal Aviation Administration certification as aircraft Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. Students in this program obtain knowledge and practical applications in such areas as hydraulics, sheet metal, electrical installation and troubleshooting, welding, the use of hand power tools, engine theory, troubleshooting and repair.