Inter American University Of Puerto Rico

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The Airway Science Programs of the Inter American University started at the Metropolitan Campus in 1985. In 1986 the first equipment necessary for flight courses arrived at the Metropolitan Campus, and funds were requested from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand these programs. These funds were granted in 1987.

The Aeronautical Program was transferred from the Metropolitan Campus to Bayamón Campus in 1992 to conform to the mission of Bayamón in the Science and Technology areas. The School of Aeronautics Official Inauguration Ceremony was held at Isla Grande Airport from September 21-24, 1993. As part of this re-organization the Aeronautical Students Association (ASA), initially known as Airway Science Association, was created in 1993. Also in 1993 the School became equipped with flight simulators, audiovisual equipment, airplanes, among other equipment. Presently, the School of Aeronautics offers the following Airway Science degrees: Aircraft Systems Management (Professional Pilot), and Airway Science Management. Only the Aircraft Systems Management (Professional Pilot) program is being submitted for AABI accreditation under the AABI program Flight Education option for accreditation. The IAUPR School of Aeronautics is the only one in the Caribbean to offer bachelor degrees in different areas of Airway Sciences.