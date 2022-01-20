Contact Information

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Prepare for success in the field of aeronautics with a degree from Liberty University. As one of the largest faith-based collegiate aviation programs in North America, their School of Aeronautics will train you with the skills to lead in the aviation field.

Become a pilot or an unmanned aerial systems operator through their residential B.S. in Aeronautics. Or, as an online student, get a B.S. in Aviation degree through our Flight Training Affiliate program. Both degrees are FAA approved for the 1000-hour Restricted Air Transport Pilot program.

Learn how to lead in the aviation maintenance industry through the B.S. in Aviation Maintenance with Management and Unmanned Aerial System Cognates. The maintenance program includes a 12-month accelerated certificate course that will prepare you for FAA Airframe and Powerplant mechanic licensure.