Contact Information

1200 Old Trenton Road

West Windsor Township, New Jersey



https://www.mccc.edu/aviation/

609-586-4800

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The Aviation Flight Technology program is the ONLY accredited aviation degree program in New Jersey and the Southeastern Pennsylvania region. Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC) two-year professional pilot program is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International, and provides flight instruction for the Private and Commercial certificates, as well as the Instrument rating.

The MCCC college aviation program is a practical and affordable way for pilot candidates to receive their restricted ATP (Airline Transport Pilot) rating which allows students to fast track to the airlines. If a student pilot were to go through training at a non-college program, the minimum hours for airline employment would be 1500 hours. By going through the MCCC program, the minimum hours for employment at an airline are reduced to 1250. Not only is this a considerable savings of time, but more importantly, it translates to a huge cost savings as well!