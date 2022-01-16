Metropolitan State College of Denver

Contact Information
1250 7th Street – Seventh Street Classroom Campus Box 30 PO Box 173362
Denver, CO 80204
https://www.msudenver.edu/aviation-aerospace/
303-605-5287
aviation[email protected]
Program Types
Aviation Degree, Flight Training
Description
Home to the second-most aviation jobs in the nation, the Centennial State provides ample opportunities to take to the sky. As the industry continues to grow, MSU Denver’s Aviation and Aerospace Science Department (AVS) has reimagined possibilities by evolving into one of the largest and most sophisticated programs in the country – all the while remaining the most affordable program of its kind.