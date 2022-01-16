Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Metropolitan State College of Denver

Contact Information

1250 7th Street – Seventh Street Classroom Campus Box 30 PO Box 173362
Denver, CO 80204

https://www.msudenver.edu/aviation-aerospace/
303-605-5287
aviation[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Home to the second-most aviation jobs in the nation, the Centennial State provides ample opportunities to take to the sky. As the industry continues to grow, MSU Denver’s Aviation and Aerospace Science Department (AVS) has reimagined possibilities by evolving into one of the largest and most sophisticated programs in the country – all the while remaining the most affordable program of its kind.

