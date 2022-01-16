Miami Dade Community College

Contact Information

2460 NW 66th Avenue, Bldg. 701

Miami, FL 33122



https://www.mdc.edu/aviation/

305-237-5950

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The renowned Eig-Watson School of Aviation has been a leader in the aviation field since its beginnings in 1961. As a pioneer in aviation education, it has served the South Florida area as one of the premier institutes of learning. Continuing in its success, the School has expanded its degree and course offerings to include the multi-dimensional field of transportation and logistics.

Students can take courses in one of several different formats: traditionally or on-line. The traditional, in-class style of learning involves a standard classroom and teacher. The blended format is an integration of in-class and on-line learning. And on-line courses are completely virtual, though students are always welcome to contact professors via e-mail, phone, or in-person.

Courses can be taken for credit or non-credit hours. Those who enroll in one of the School’s degree-seeking programs or certificates can start in either fall, spring, or summer term.

Upon graduation, students will be able to formulate strategies attending to issues in administration and maintenance, logistics, and management. Students will be exposed to global and historical perspectives regarding the field of aviation and transportation and logistics. Students will demonstrate competencies in the areas of industry operations, governmental laws and regulations, and organizational procedures. Upon graduation, students will be able to formulate strategies attending to issues in administration and maintenance, logistics, and management. Students will be exposed to global and historical perspectives regarding the field of aviation and transportation and logistics.