Contact Information

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Aviation program leads the industry in providing future flight professionals top-quality instruction in the fields of professional and aviation management. As the only four-year, accredited program in the state, we bring out the best in our future flyers and aviation professionals. More than 90 percent of Aviation graduates report they are working in the field, with many flying as aircrew for domestic and international carriers.