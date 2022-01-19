Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Minnesota State University Mankato

Contact Information

228 Wiecking Centger Minnesota State University
Mankato, Minnesota

https://ed.mnsu.edu/academic-programs/Aviation/
507-389-1866
For contact form, see site.

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Aviation program leads the industry in providing future flight professionals top-quality instruction in the fields of professional and aviation management. As the only four-year, accredited program in the state, we bring out the best in our future flyers and aviation professionals. More than 90 percent of Aviation graduates report they are working in the field, with many flying as aircrew for domestic and international carriers.

Advertisement

Related Stories

ATP

By Plane and Pilot

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in