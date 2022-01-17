Contact Information

2000 University Ave.

Dubuque, IA, 52001



https://www.dbq.edu//Academics/UndergraduatePrograms/Aviation/

563.589.3000

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The Department of Aviation provides students with the academic and professional skills that allow for success in all aviation industry segments while enhancing their critical thinking and decision-making skills. The department supports the University of Dubuque’s Mission by establishing excellence in professional preparation and fostering a zeal for lifelong learning while developing professional skills enhanced by technology and integrated with safety practices and characterized by fiscal prudence with quality equipment and facilities.

The Department of Aviation offers the following majors and minors:

Applied Aviation Technology (Major)

Aviation Management (Major, Minor)

Flight Operations (Major, Minor)