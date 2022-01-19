Contact Information

86-01 23rd Avenue

Flushing , New York



https://www.vaughn.edu/

866-VAUGHN

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

Aviation is constantly changing―and our programs and degrees are constantly evolving to adhere to the ever-evolving field and career paths. Are you seeking a career as a pilot? Take flight with an aviation degree from Vaughn College. Whether your passion is in the clouds sitting in the front seat of the plane, on the ground as a flight instructor, or behind the latest technology as an aviation researcher or accident investigator―Vaughn College has the tools, the mentors and the opportunities to get you there.

Vaughn College offers certificates and programs, associate and bachelor’s degrees fit for the diverse interests of our students. Whether your are taking flight for the first time or are interested in expanding your skill set in the field, our industry-focused curriculum, staff of aviation experts and opportunities to gain real-life experience sets each student up for a successful career.