Contact Information

204 S. College Ave.

College Place, WA 99324



https://www.wallawalla.edu/academics/areas-of-study/technology/aviation/

(800) 541-8900

[email protected]

Program Types

Aviation Degree, Flight Training

Description

The Walla Walla Valley has on average 200 days of clear sky per year, and another 100+ days of flyable weather. This means less time spent on the ground and more time in the air. Our location in the Walla Walla Valley is central to accessing training in a variety of climates and terrain from the rainforest and inlets of the Cascade and Olympic Mountains, to the rolling hills of the Blue Mountains, to the high plateaus, deep valleys, and steep crags of Idaho, Montana, and Utah. Flying in the Northwest is rewarding and the scenery is vast, diverse, and beautiful.

The Aviation program at Walla Walla University features a 13,700 square-foot flight center located near the campus at a tower-controlled commercial airport with two paved runways and multiple instrument approaches. You will have an assigned flight instructor selected to guide you through your training from day one to the day you earn your certificate. We are personally invested in you and want to see you succeed. The university owns eight aircraft, including a two Piper Arrow’s, specially equipped for unique training purposes. Computerized Aviation Testing Service (CATS) is available on campus for all FAA written examinations.

Due to increased legislation known informally as the “1500 Rule,” all scheduled airlines are now required to hire pilots with a minimum of 1,500 hours flight time or 1,000 hours flight time if qualified for a restricted ATP certificate. Because Walla Walla University students often flight instruct while in school to build flight time and offset costs, they tend to graduate with more flight hours than graduates from other schools. Most of our Aviation students often go straight into pilot positions.