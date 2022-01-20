West Virgina University Institute Of Technology

WVU Tech’s comprehensive aviation management curriculum makes for a powerful aviation degree.

In the BSAM program, students complete the majority of their initial flight training during their freshman year at the flight school of their choosing. While doing so, they also take online courses from WVU Tech.

You’ll learn the business, management, finance and aviation-specific skills you need to take your career to new heights in the cockpit – and the boardroom.

And if you’re certified to take to the skies, we’ll work with you to provide credits for your current education and training.