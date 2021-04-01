Airline-Style Checklist Flows For Private Pilots

The end results of decades of these changes were incredibly large manuals and checklists. It got so bad at one point in the 1980s that the U.S. Air Force dictated that all regulations (and in the military, a checklist is considered a regulation) would be reduced by one-third. This resulted in shorter, cleaner and more effective checklists as well as lighter flight bags to lug around. And, as it turned out, no decrease in fight safety.

“Unfortunately, in the spirit of more is less, many modern general aviation checklists appear to have been written

as much by the legal department as by flight operations.”

Well, the airlines had a better idea. While military of the 1980s embraced the traditional challenge and response system, where the co-pilot prompted the pilot for each response, the airlines turned to the checklist flow concept. In this strategy, each pilot has a unique memorized “flow.” It usually starts in the overhead panel, then flows to the pilot’s instrument displays, center engine and systems displays, and ends up down on the center console. This check is done in a logical sequence from memory. Then, it is immediately followed by the recitation of the checklist’s items (from a simple one-page paper checklist) by the first officer/pilot not flying, with responses from each pilot. This system of checklist flows places the items to be checked in a logical sequence and develops a strong habit pattern that contributes to accuracy and efficiency. As airline cockpit design has advanced, instrument and systems panels have been optimized for the flow concept. Watching a modern airline crew conduct their flows is like watching a well-rehearsed symphony.