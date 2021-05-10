Practice For Inflight Emergencies Like A Pro

A few years back, every military pilot practiced emergency procedures in a Cockpit Procedures Trainer (CPT). These CPTs were realistic representations of the aircraft cockpit that represented aircraft systems with a high level of accuracy. Often, the two victims, aka pilots, would enter and strap in their simulated jet while their inquisitor, aka instructor, would program three hours of non-stop mayhem, engine fires and destruction. These simulators are best described by the title to a 1926 novel, “ODTAA,” or “One Da** Thing After Another!”

These simulators are best described by the title to a 1926 novel, “ODTAA,” or “One Da** Thing After Another!”

Each time the crew would successfully emerge from one harrowing predicament, another even more sinister emergency would occur. The final crescendo usually involved an ejection from the crippled craft followed by an immediate trip to the Officers Club to debrief. However, these CPTs were quite effective. The best part was the pre-event study and preparation, reinforced by the hands-on practice. It kept everyone in the books and created lasting memories and habit patterns. When the inflight emergency finally occurred, the pilots reacted with knowledge, instinct and a bit of muscle memory.

The airlines took the next step forward with Line Oriented Flight Training (LOFT). The simulated trial by fire was replaced with a more focused scenario, closer to what might actually be encountered in real-time flight operations. The CPT was replaced with a very realistic Level D simulator. Scenarios might include such things as systems failure, unruly or sick passengers, unforecast weather and so much more. This time, the pilot’s actions were deliberate and guided by the Quick Reaction Handbook (QRH). The decisions were well thought out, and the event concluded with a safe landing, with nary a drink spilled in first class. The preparation by each crewmember reinforced systems knowledge, and the simulator training improved procedure application, crew coordination and muscle memory.

Meanwhile, back here on planet Earth in the general aviation world, most pilots have little to no access to a CPT, Level D Sim or even an FTD that closely resembles their aircraft. However, if you do have access to modern GA flight training devices (FTD), by all means, use them. Consider practicing the wide variety of systems failures and emergencies that are possible. Develop scenarios that mimic real-life and respond accordingly. The FAA Industry Training Standards (FITS) webpage on the FAA site has several realistic scenarios created by pilots and educators for just this purpose. However, in the absence of a flight training device, there are a couple of other options.

OPTION ONE

Consider a lesson with your local CFI to focus on scenarios, preferable with a good flight training device. Make it part of the ground time for the flight review. But this time, rather than sitting at a table, use a simulator. If that’s not an option, sit in the cockpit of your own aircraft with the power off and work on each of the possible emergencies. While parked with the engine off, review engine and system failures you might encounter on the runway, right after takeoff, at level off, cruise, descent and so on. Don’t just talk about them. Recite the memory items, touch (don’t move) the switches and handles, refer to the checklist and POH, and talk the situation to a safe landing—sort of the “Blindfold Cockpit Check” on steroids. This builds up familiarity with your machine, confidence in your knowledge and muscle memory that might come in mighty handy one day.