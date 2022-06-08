A General Aviation Shirt, Leather iPad Bag And More Gear For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a few new products we think pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy. For our May 2022 magazine issue, we featured rope chocks, a general aviation short-sleeved shirt, a Stadia AGL LIDAR landing altimeter, and more!



Leather iPad Bag

This bag is a protective carrier for your flight electronics. It also organizes all the gear that come with tablets and EFBs. It’s made with jacket-quality leather for durability, and it has the Microsoft Simulator logo embroidered on the front. Its compact design helps it fit snugly in between seats. It has quick-access pockets for other gear, like flashlight, charts or a fuel tester. A water bottle holder is a convenient feature, as is the organizer pocket that can hold a cell phone, pens, your ID cards and more. It comes with a soft carrying handle and a shoulder strap, as well.

Price: $169.95 Available at: www.sportys.com

General Aviation Short-Sleeved Shirt

Sporty’s Wright Bros. Collection showcases fashion pieces that are tributes to our flying pioneers. This General Aviation Short-Sleeved Shirt is comfortable—made with four-sided, stretch, easy-care fabric. An all-over design of classic white airplanes, light-blue propellers and dark-blue pilot wings pops against a blue background. With a button-down collar and a left-chest pocket, it’s perfect to wear to dressy and casual occasions alike.

Price: Starts at $32.99 Available at: www.sportys.com

Stadia AGL LIDAR Landing Altimeter

Using LIDAR to measure the aircraft’s height above the ground, Stadia is an AGL landing altimeter that’s a practical addition to any aircraft. It connects to a smartphone through Bluetooth and notifies the pilot of their altitude with visual and audible cues. The alerting sounds increase in frequency as the aircraft’s height decreases. It has a maximum altitude of 130 feet and a rechargeable battery life of up to 12 hours.

Price: $545 Available at: www.aircraftspruce.com

Navigating Weather

One of ASA’s newest titles for 2022 is Dr. David Ison’s “Navigating Weather,” a comprehensive guide to the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to operate both airborne and datalink weather radar. Dr. Ison maintains a focus on real-world application of radar operation and interpretation, from radar and severe weather theory to attributes of inclement weather phenomena, how they’re detected and how pilots can evaluate conditions through radar sources available to them. Using example scenarios, essentials such as attenuation, tilt management, contouring and gain are discussed. Other advanced features are also included, like auto-tilt, turbulence detection, wind shear warning systems and terrain mapping. Each chapter contains case examples, concept questions to test understanding and sample storylines to assess a pilot’s evaluation skills.

Price: $39.95. Available at: www.asa2fly.com

Rope Chocks

Designed for ideal use with small- to-medium-sized aircraft, Rope Chocks prevent movement or rolling because of uneven terrain or environmental factors such as wind. Despite their light weight at only 1.5 pounds each, they don’t rattle on the ground or in the air and are resistant to weather, lubricants and oils. They’re also suitable for securing other kinds of vehicles, trailers, equipment or anything with tires or wheels. They’re highly visible because of their color scheme and are easy to store. Available to purchase singly or as a set of two.

Price: $79 for a set of two with storage bag Available at: www.aircraftspruce.com

Long Wind-ed Socks

These humorous aviation-themed socks from Pilot Expressions are made with a breathable blend of bamboo, polyester and spandex. The design is woven right into the fabric instead of being simply printed on, which means the bottoms won’t stick to surfaces or retain heat from plastic printing, and the color will remain vibrant even over repeated use. They come in black and in one size that fits most.

Price: $12.99 Available at: www.etsy.com/shop/PilotExpressions