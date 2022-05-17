A New Multi-Engine Flying Textbook, A Security System And More Gear For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share new products pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy. The round-up in our April 2022 issue features the fifth edition of Bob Gardner’s guide for pilots learning multi-engine flying, an all-in-one security system, and more.

The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot, New Edition

ASA has just released the fifth edition of Bob Gardner’s guide for pilots learning multi-engine flying. The Complete Multi-Engine Pilot textbook includes a new chapter on energy management and information on obtaining the multi-engine rating and checking out in a new twin. An integrated flight and ground syllabus outlines the rating program, with a sample written test that’s a helpful guide to the ones typically used for new-aircraft checkouts. It also comes with a complete library of FAA source material on multi-engine flight subjects. The Complete Pilot Series was written to complement training materials in flight schools, for home study and as a starting point for student kits. It has a soft cover, measures 8.25 x 10.75 inches, and is illustrated with 200 pages. It’s also available as a digital e-book and as part of a discounted e-bundle.

Price: $24.95. Available at asa2fly.com.

Advertisement

Dual Eyewear SL2 Sunglasses With Readers

A good pair of sunglasses that won’t reduce visibility is essential for pilots. This featherweight “Super Leggero” (Super Light) pair from Dual Eyewear weighs only 20 grams. Its non-polarized lenses are made of shatterproof and scratch-resistant polycarbonate. The Grilamid TR-90 frames are impact-, chemical- and UV-damage resistant, and the slim profile makes for an easy fit under a headset’s ear seals. Non-slip rubber nosepieces and arm inserts keep the pair in place. It offers 100% UVA, UVB and UVC protection, and the +1.5. +2.0 or +2.5 diopters reduce distortion and fatigue.

Price: $64.95. Available at sportys.com.

Advertisement

Hangarbot Smart Hangar And Monitoring System

This all-in-one security system allows pilots to monitor their hangars closely, along with the ability to open and close doors remotely. The bundle includes two LynkGuard Smart Security Cameras, one HangarBot 4G Hub and one HangarBot Door Controller. It’s especially useful for those who rent or share hangars. The waterproof camera captures activity during automated door opening and closing and provides additional internal hangar viewpoints. The Door Controller is compatible with nearly all electric and hydraulic industrial doors. An app on your smartphone downloads video information and manages all the important functions for the system.

Price: $1,696. Available at aircraftspruce.com.

Flight Gear USB Slimline Charger

The aluminum-constructed Flight Gear Slimline Charger has a USB type-A port that provides quick-charge capability with up to 3.6 amps at 5 volts. It also has a type-C port with a power delivery of 3 amps at 5 volts, 2 amps at 9 volts, or 1.5 amps at 12 volts. An LED screen displays the voltage of the cigarette lighter socket it’s plugged into. When a device is plugged in, the screen changes to show how many amps the device uses. It works with 12V and 24V systems.

Price: $14.95. Available at sportys.com.

Advertisement

Flight Gear Tailwind Backpack

Popular among students at flight school Sporty’s Academy, the Tailwind has a headset hanger to keep that expensive headset secure and protected. Inside, there’s also a large section that can accommodate books, kneeboards and a padded pocket for computers and iPads. Internal gear walls are removable for gear modifications. Outside, two side pockets can hold a water bottle or backup radio, and there are holders for other essentials such as flashlights and fuel testers. Webbing loops are helpful for attaching gear with carabiners. The padded shoulder straps and breathable back pad, along with a reinforced handle, all make this a heavy-duty flight bag that stands up to use. It comes with a three-year warranty.

Price: $99.95. Available at sportys.com.

Peeps Eyeglasses Cleaners

Speaking of sunglasses, Peeps promise to clean lenses up to 500 times. NASA uses these compact eyeglasses cleaners on the Space Station. Their carbon cleaning compound safely and easily cleans glasses from oily fingerprint smudges to facial oils. Included are a brush to remove surface dust and dual-facing carbon pads to wipe off any residue on the inside and outside of your lenses. The cleaners also come in a wide range of colors.

Price: $14.95. Available at thegrommet.com.