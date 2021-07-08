Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
An A-2 Leather Jacket, Sporty’s CleanWing Scrubber, And More Pilot Gear

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share pilot gear that we feel you would love to have.

The round-up in our June 2021 issue includes an A-2 leather jacket, Sporty’s CleanWing Scrubber, and more!

Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.

You Fly Without One?

This portable carbon monoxide detector alerts pilots to danger at extremely low levels and responds quickly. The LED alarms flash with increasing intensity that corresponds to the level of contamination in the cabin, alternating with an audible 87-dB alarm. Its sensors never require calibration and have a 10-year lifespan. The detector comes with a visor clip and a one-year warranty.

Price: $74.95 | Available at www.mypilotstore.com

