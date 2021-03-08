Gear: FlyGirl Pajamas, Fisher Space Pen, Superstrata 3D-Printed E-Bike And More

Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Flashlight

Every pilot should have a flashlight in their gear bag, and this flashlight from Flight Outfitters makes a compelling argument among a crowded field of competitors. Recharged through a USB port, the Bush Pilot Flashlight eliminates the hassle of AA batteries. The USB port on the flashlight can also be used to recharge your phone if you find yourself in a pickle and low on power.

The flashlight has five light modes, including high, medium, low, strobe and stealth light, making it just as capable in an emergency as it is during moments when you need a little light but don’t want to blind your passengers. On its highest settings, it emits 1,000 lumens and will operate for 2.5 hours. At its lowest, it will keep on keeping on for 120 hours. The settings are selected using a smart dial, so you don’t have to cycle through other settings to get to the one you want.

The product is waterproof and contains a magnetic base that makes it easy to mount for quick transport. The flashlight is priced at $89.95.

Learn more at flightoutfitters.com.