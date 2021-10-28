P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag, A Multifunction Annunciator, And More Gear For Pilots

Advertisement

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share awesome gear and other cool items pilots and aviation enthusiasts will love.

The round-up in our September 2021 issue features a P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag, a multifunction annunciator, and more!

P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag

Made from actual retired aircraft skin, PlaneTags are an authentic way to memorialize historical planes. Each piece is unique as it shows off the actual color and patina of the portion of the fuselage from which it was cut. The Curtiss P-40 from which this PlaneTag was made has a storied past, with a wheels-up landing and the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Pima Air & Space Museum provided additional material during the restoration of the P-40’s wings.

Price: $84.95. Available at sportys.com

Pages: