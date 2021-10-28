Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag, A Multifunction Annunciator, And More Gear For Pilots

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Plane & Pilot may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. Plane & Pilot does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting Plane & Pilot.
Advertisement

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share awesome gear and other cool items pilots and aviation enthusiasts will love.

The round-up in our September 2021 issue features a P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag, a multifunction annunciator, and more!

P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag

P-40 Warhawk PlaneTag

Made from actual retired aircraft skin, PlaneTags are an authentic way to memorialize historical planes. Each piece is unique as it shows off the actual color and patina of the portion of the fuselage from which it was cut. The Curtiss P-40 from which this PlaneTag was made has a storied past, with a wheels-up landing and the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Pima Air & Space Museum provided additional material during the restoration of the P-40’s wings.

Price: $84.95. Available at sportys.com

Advertisement

Related Stories

Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Create an Account

Already have an account? Log in