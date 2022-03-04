Personalized Propellers, A New Headset, And More Gear For Pilots

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share new gear pilots and aviation enthusiasts will enjoy. The round-up in our January/February 2022 issue features personalized wooden propellers, a new headset from David Clark, and more.

Flight Outfitters Headlamp

In challenging flying situations such as night or weather flying, leaving your hands free can be lifesaving. This dual-colored headlamp allows you to select the kind of lighting you prefer in the cockpit—either white or red—without tying up your hands. Preserve your night vision with an easy click of a button—no other unnecessary light colors to cycle through. Each color choice has a high and low setting to maximize battery life. It has an elastic, adjustable band for ultimate comfort on long flights, a pivoting attachment point and a focusing white flood light that allows for it to be used as a flashlight as well.

Price: $29.95. Available at sportys.com.

Modern Plane Tee

The Ascend T-shirt is a fresh take on the design of the classic paper airplane. The perfect geeky gift for aviators, it shows off the “techy,” fun side of flying! The illustrations are silkscreened on super-soft lightweight T-shirts made of 60% ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester for low shrinkage. The shirts are fitted, so they run slightly slimmer than the standard cut. Soft, comfortable and fashionable, the Ascend will go the distance in showing off your love for all things flying.

Price: Starts at $27. Available at etsy.com/shop/storyspark.

360Fly 4K Surround Video System

Capture all your flying adventures with the rugged but reliable 360Fly 4K camera. It combines a powerful 16-megapixel image sensor with cutting-edge camera features such as first-person POV and motion/audio active time-lapse mode. It’s dustproof and shockproof, with 64 GB of internal memory and built-in telemetry sensors, including an e-compass and non-assisted GPS. It’s also sweatproof and water-resistant to about 34 feet. It can be worn or mounted on any surface. With the widest field of view available, a 1.5-hour battery life and dual omnidirectional mics for true stereo sound, you’re guaranteed an immersive experience to relive all your memorable aviation journeys.

Price: $499.99. Available at aircraftspruce.com.

Personalized Wooden Propellers

When it comes to decorating your aviation-themed space, you want as much customization as possible. This truly unique handmade wood airplane propeller comes in a variety of finishes, from natural tiger maple to distressed gray, among others. It’s the perfect piece to celebrate a flying milestone, commemorate a flying career or just showcase your fascination with aviation. You can choose from many different colors for your base, stripes, tips and hardware, and it can all be hand engraved with personalization of your choice. It has a keyhole in the back for easy hanging and measures 4 x 47×1 inches, though the craftsperson also has an option for a shorter prop.

Price: Starts at $210. Available at etsy.com/shop/rusticcraftdesign.

Flight Notes

These Flight Notes are indispensable customizable pocket companions for all stripes of aviation enthusiasts, from new students to armchair fliers. Sold in packs of three, each 48-page Flight Notes notebook contains quick-reference aviation facts, including lists, tables and graphs that are useful during preflight or while enroute. There are graph paper pages at the end for any observations a pilot might want to note about the aircraft or any of the flights it’s taken. An aircraft identification page at the front of each booklet can be personalized with an aircraft type and number as well as pilot or owner information. Some of the lists, tables and graphs included are: a sample flight plan form, aircraft equipment codes, common radio frequencies and transponder codes, META descriptors and weather phenomena, and VFR/IFR cruising altitude diagrams, among others.

Price: $11.95. Available at asa2fly.com.

A New Year, New Headset

Upgrade your headset in the new year to the legendary H10-13.4, David Clark’s lightest model. It weighs 16.5 ounces, with a super-soft durable-foam head pad and under-cut gel seals for long-wearing comfort. Other features that pilots appreciate include its volume control knob with detents, a flexible boom mic, an M-7A amplified electret microphone and NRR of 23 dB, plus it’s TSO’d and manufactured in the U.S. It’s a popular choice for all pilots of all levels, backed by the David Clark seal of quality and service.

Price: $315. Available at www.sportys.com.

