Pilot Gear: Air Boss Ultraknit Shoes, Flight Gear 3 Port Charger, And More

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share pilot gear that we feel you would love to have.
The round-up in our April 2021 issue includes sneakers designed for pilots, Flight Gear 3 Port Charger and more! Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.
YETI Lowlands Blanket
This Lowlands blanket from YETI combines the protection of a tarp with the comfort of a super-soft blanket. Perfect for tailgates, camping or cold airplane cabins, this blanket checks all the boxes. Equipped with a waterproof layer that protects from the elements? Check. Designed to repel pet hair and dirt? Check. Machine-washable? Check, check, check.
Unfolded, the blanket measures 55 x 78 inches. It weighs close to 6 pounds and comes with a zippable carrying case. Available in fireside red, smoke blue or coral, the blanket is priced at $199.99.
Learn more at Yeti.com.