Pilot Gear: Phone Case, Portable Oxygen Tanks, Flight Cam, And More

The round-up in our May 2021 issue includes a phone case for pilots, portable oxygen tanks, a flight cam, and more! Click through the gallery below to view all of the items.
Now you can turn your phone into the multifunction control display unit (MCDU) of an airliner—or at least what looks like one. At airportag.com, you can choose a smartphone case with the display printed in high resolution on its back. You can even customize the “message” displayed on the screen (we request you keep it clean, please).
The knobs look like the 3D real thing and represent the control input keyboard of either an Airbus or a Boeing, your choice. On the practical side, the made-in-America product protects your phone from the usual risk of accidental every day “turbulence.” Pilot friends will be amused. Non-pilot friends will wonder what the heck kind of a phone you have.
Priced at $34.95. Available at airportag.com.