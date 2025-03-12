Robinson Helicopter Company Announces R88

Robinson Helicopter Company has announced the release of its first new helicopter in almost 15 years, the R88.

Featuring an array of configuration options, including the ability to be used as a firefighting platform, air ambulance, and/or passenger transport, Robinson said its newest addition is “addressing the increasing demand for versatile and cost-effective single-engine utility helicopters.”

"With the unveiling of the R88, we expect to disrupt the single-engine helicopter market, offering superior performance and capabilities at a competitive price," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter. “As the most vertically integrated manufacturer of helicopters in the world, we have a unique opportunity to provide solutions that no other manufacturer can—a highly-capable and affordable helicopter with readily available parts and predictable maintenance. This is exactly what our 10,000-plus existing customers have come to expect from Robinson.”

Powered by Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arriel 2W engine producing 1,000 shaft horsepower, the R88 has an occupancy of eight main cabin seats, two cockpit seats, and a payload of up to 1,800 pounds with full fuel. The helicopter can travel over 350 miles and has a 3.5-hour endurance.

The Garmin Aviation G500H TXi equipped helicopter also features what the company calls a “four-axis autopilot” with dual cyclic controls that are removable on both sides. (That fourth axis includes throttle or power control to allow full hands-off flying including hover.) The R88 will be type-certified for single-pilot IFR flying.