RT Aviation Introduces Three LSAs at Sun ‘n Fun

RT Aviation, a newcomer to Sun ’n Fun, brought three very different and nicely priced Light Sport Aircraft to this year’s show. The company, based on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is the U.S. distributor for Czech manufacturers ATEC and Aeropilot. The latter has had its two-seat high-wing model in the U.S. briefly before, but ATEC’s planes are relatively new to the U.S. market. The single-seat ATEC comes as a kit, while the other two are factory-built SLSAs.

ATEC 321 Faeta NG

RT Aviation co-owner Robert Harris says they’re trying to provide aircraft that appeal to both conventional and adventurous pilots. “The Aeropilot L600 looks a lot like a 172 and it flies like a full-size aircraft,” he explains, “but it’s a Light Sport with a very large cargo area that can handle payloads that LSAs typically can’t. The ATEC 321 Faeta NG and ATEC 212 Solo, on the other hand, are modern composite aircraft that are more sports car-like.”

Aeropilot L600

Specifications for all three planes are already impressive (available at rtaviationllc.com), but RT Aviation has worked with the manufacturers to make them MOSAIC-ready. The aircraft are set up for the current U.S. LSA regulations but are engineered for the higher MTOWs and speeds that may soon be allowed.

Additionally, Harris says they can build the planes to fit a wide variety of pilot needs and desires, with avionics, engines, interiors, and other options. “From sparse to luxurious, 912 to 916, Garmin or Dynon, we can make it happen since we’re working with nimble manufacturers who are responsive to pilot preferences.”