Sensenich Introduces New Cessna 172 Propeller

There isn’t a Cessna 172 owner alive that doesn’t at some point wish for more performance. Considering the evergreen airplane’s extensive role in flight training all over the world, the ability to tailor its capabilities for the mission would be an added advantage.

That’s the thinking behind Sensenich’s new composite, ground-adjustable prop, which just received STC approval for Cessna 172s with the Lycoming O-360 engine. According to the company, the prop at a “median pitch setting yielded improved take-off and climb performance with better cruise speeds and fuel flows.”

Moreover, the new prop and carbon-fiber spinner combination results in a 13-pound reduction over the standard fixed-pitch metal prop. A more modern airfoil helps performance as well.

The new prop uses Sensenich’s unique pitch-setting system, which affords the choice of six settings determined by precision pins inserted into the hub at the time of setup. This arrangement makes pitch changes very fast and accurate. Operators living at high density altitudes would benefit from using a finer pitch setting, while owners prioritizing cruise performance can go with a more coarse-pitch setup.

The price is $8750, which includes an 11-inch spinner ready for top coat.